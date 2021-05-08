Company donates new bathroom to Riviera Beach man in need

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A disabled Riviera Beach man is getting a bathroom transformation that will change his life for the better.

For almost three decades, Brian Taylor has been suffering with multiple sclerosis.

Taylor, who is wheelchair-bound, has relied on his caregiver -- his mother -- to help him around.

But now she can no longer lift him up.

The home's air conditioning had to be replaced and the family was not able to pay for both.

That's when Bath Fitters of South Florida heard about it and stepped in to help with a $6,000 bathroom renovation.

"I was shocked to death. I was shocked," Taylor said. "I didn't expect it. They said they were going to give me a walk-in shower. It's awesome."

The mayor of Riviera Beach also made an appearance as the city donated the permits needed for the project.

"There are a lot of needs and with companies like this coming in to meet those needs, it's priceless," Mayor Ronnie Felder said.

Taylor is excited to use his new bathroom, which will be complete by Monday.