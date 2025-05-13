Boynton Beach man arrested in 314K Cheney Brothers check fraud scheme, police say

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A nearly yearlong investigation led a Riviera Beach detective to a Boynton Beach man accused of a check fraud scheme that targeted regional food distributor Cheney Brothers.

Jammel Many, 29, is facing multiple charges and is accused of altering company-issued checks and distributing them to others to cash, leading to a loss of $314,551.01.

Detective Jennifer Jones with the Riviera Beach Police Department initiated the investigation in September 2024, when she was called to Cheney Brothers headquarters in Riviera Beach.

Executive Vice President Cecil King reported company-issued checks were being altered and fraudulently cashed to unknown individuals. He reported a total loss of $314,551.01, with checks originating from local legal advocacy group Wyland & Tadros LLP ($21,689.02) and Hooters ($292,861.99).

Police say the checks were mailed out via a blue USPS street mailbox.

Eleven people reportedly received the fraudulent checks, and Detective Jones was able to identify and locate nine of them. Fidelity Investments was able confirm that those nine people cashed the checks, and that the accounts were closed. Police say phone records confirm Many communicated with those people before, during and after the checks were cashed.

WPTV's Kayla McDermott spoke with Detective Jones, who said the nine people all know Many in some way. Jones said one check was written out to a family member's name.

Jones said she could not find the other two people that checks were written out to.

In October 2024, King gave a sworn statement stating that the nine people did not work for Cheney Brothers, and he does not know them.

Jones said Many does not work for Cheney Brothers either.

A probable cause affidavit states Many is currently in Palm Beach County Jail on unrelated charges but that an April interview confirmed his involvement.

He is being charged with scheme to defraud, grand theft, aggravated white collar crime and uttering a forgery.

Jones did not confirm whether the nine people involved will be facing any charges yet. She also urged caution for anyone using blue USPS mailboxes to mail out checks for large amounts.