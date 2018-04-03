Blue Heron Blvd. lanes closed while hazmat crew cleans up truck leaking chlorine

WPTV Webteam
10:43 AM, Apr 3, 2018
Westbound lanes of Blue Heron Boulevard were blocked due to chlorine leak Tuesday morning.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Riviera Beach Fire Rescue crews are working to unload a tractor-trailer that is leaking chlorine at Blue Heron Boulevard and Interstate 95.

Westbound lanes of Blue Heron Boulevard are blocked while hazmat crews are on the scene.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

