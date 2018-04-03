Blue Heron Blvd. lanes closed while hazmat crew cleans up truck leaking chlorine

Partly Cloudy
Westbound lanes of Blue Heron Boulevard were blocked due to chlorine leak Tuesday morning.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Riviera Beach Fire Rescue crews are working to unload a tractor-trailer that is leaking chlorine at Blue Heron Boulevard and Interstate 95.
Westbound lanes of Blue Heron Boulevard are blocked while hazmat crews are on the scene.
WB lanes of Blue Heron blocked due to chlorine leak. Tanker is on the on ramp to I-95. Hazmat team is on the scene so is @RBFRPIO87 and Police @WPTV @wptvtraffic @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/5uPO4GCseM— Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) April 3, 2018
