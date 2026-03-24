‘BIG INCREASE’: Local fishing charters brace for higher diesel fuel costs amid rising Middle East tensions

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Local fishermen in Riviera Beach are keeping a close eye on the price of fuel as tensions in the Middle East drive costs higher.

For Weston Russell, owning Reel Intense Fishing Charter is more than a job; it is a way of life. His business has been operating for 25 years at Safe Harbor Newport Cove Marina in Riviera Beach.

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Riviera Beach fishing charters brace for higher diesel fuel costs amid rising Middle East tensions

"I’ve always loved fishing. It’s something I loved when I was a kid and I kinda figured out how to make a living out of it," Russell said.

With his experience, Russell knows how to handle uncertainty.

"We’re gonna see a big, big increase here coming up," Russell said.

Russell anticipates fuel costs to increase this week, as conflict in the Middle East pushes prices higher. He said it can cost him hundreds more at the pump.

"It’s not for good for us at all, it’s not good for the bottom line, but we’re going to just take it as it comes," Russell said.

Russell is not panicking, but he is preparing to pay more. His boat runs on diesel, and he fills up about once a week, running two charters a day.

"It’s just gonna affect my credit card when I put it on my account," Russell said.

According to AAA, the national average for diesel has exceeded $5 per gallon.

Because he only travels a couple of miles out of Riviera Beach and into the Gulf Stream, Russell said other areas with longer routes could be hit harder.

“We only have to go 2-3 miles offshore to get on the fish," said Russell. "Getting into the summertime it's really gonna put a damper on vessels going over with the fuel."

In the meantime, Russell is staying flexible and cutting back on long trips.

"We’re really gonna stay on the phone with other captains and find out where the fish are," Russell said.

If costs continue to rise, customers could see a change in rates.

"If the prices continue to go up, and we start getting really affected by the fuel in our business, we’ll do a small increase," Russell said.

For now, Russell is waiting to see what happens next. "I hope that the fuel prices go down," Russell said. "Hold fast and just hope for the best.”

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