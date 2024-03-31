Barricaded suspect faces charges of assault, battery of elderly woman

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 31-year-old Riviera Beach man is facing three felony charges of aggravated battery and aggravated battery of a woman at least 65 and later resisting arrest when he was barricaded in a home.

Marqiese Reid was arrested Friday night after he was barricaded in the 100 block of 35th Street.

Riviera Beach police SWAT team units surrounded the area after they became aware of the incident against the woman.

Spokeswoman Serena Spates told WPTV she doesn't have information on whether the barricaded location was the residence of the victim.

"It is important to note that the victim was not inside the residence during the incident," she said in a release Friday. "The focus was solely on the defendant, who was located within the premises with no other occupants present."

Reid refused his first appearance in court on Sunday and another appearance was scheduled for Monday.