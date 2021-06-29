Watch
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line delays cruises after vaccinated crew member tests positive for COVID-19

Test cruise set for July 8, commercial cruises to resume July 10
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 14:43:18-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has postponed its closed group CDC test cruise and its previously planned July 2 cruise restart after one of its vaccinated crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The cruise line had originally planned to embark on a test cruise on June 28 and restart commercial cruises on July 2.

They have pushed those dates back to July 8 for the test cruise and will resume commercial cruises on July 10.

After a crew member tested positive onboard, the cruise line identified and tested anyone who came in close contact with that crew member.

Any crew member who tested positive was placed in quarantine if they were asymptomatic, and in isolation if they were symptomatic.

