Amber Alert issued for missing Riviera Beach boy, 7

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday night issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old child from Riviera Beach.

Investigators say Christian Simeus was last seen in the area of 1200 W. Third St.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Christian Simeus.



He was wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and red Spider Man shoes. The boy has black bac, brown eyes and is 3-foot-7 and 57 pounds.

Investigators say he may be with 44-year-old Jean Simeus.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement James Simeus.



And was traveling in a black BMW 440i with a Georgia tag TBZ4664. The vehicle has tinted windows.

If you know anything about this amber alert, call 911 immediately.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

