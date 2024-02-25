Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for missing Riviera Beach boy, 7

Christian Simeus was last seen in the area of 1200 W. Third St.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Feb 25, 2024
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday night issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old child from Riviera Beach.

Investigators say Christian Simeus was last seen in the area of 1200 W. Third St.

He was wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and red Spider Man shoes. The boy has black bac, brown eyes and is 3-foot-7 and 57 pounds.

Investigators say he may be with 44-year-old Jean Simeus.

And was traveling in a black BMW 440i with a Georgia tag TBZ4664. The vehicle has tinted windows.

If you know anything about this amber alert, call 911 immediately.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

