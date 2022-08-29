Watch Now
70-year-old Riviera Beach man wins $3.5 million playing Florida Lottery

Winning ticket purchased at Publix on Blue Heron Boulevard
Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 29, 2022
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla.  — A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year.

Lottery officials announced Monday that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on May 11.

The lucky winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of more than $2.2 million.

James purchased his jackpot-winning ticket from Publix, located at 228 Blue Heron Blvd. East, in Riviera Beach.

The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
