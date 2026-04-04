PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Six schools across Palm Beach County were awarded $50,000 grants for STEM classroom makeovers.

The funding is part of a statewide program recognizing 20 schools this year. The grants, provided by FPL and the Education Foundation, aim to give students hands-on learning opportunities and inspire them to pursue high-demand jobs in the future.

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6 Palm Beach County schools receive $50,000 grants to fund innovative new STEM classroom makeovers

I went to Banyan Creek Elementary School in Delray Beach to check out their new STEM classroom.

The makeover kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The upgraded classrooms are equipped with robots, drones, and 3D printers.

"It really helps our students be exposed to STEM career opportunities, get hands-on learning, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking skills," Palm Beach County School Superintendent Mike Burke said.

The grant is part of FPL's annual commitment to fostering innovative approaches to learning and inspiring students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

I connected with one third-grade student who says he wants to be a technologist and a football player when he grows up.

"It's great! You get to play with the robots, and you get to use technology you have never used," Ramses said.

With STEM jobs in high demand, school leaders say investments like this make a real difference in preparing the next generation of workers.

"Even if the students decide to study history or become an attorney, we believe these skills will continue to follow them," Burke said.

For parents, the new classrooms are already making an impact at home.

"Both of my kids have an interest in robotics and STEM. For them to come to school and do something interactive it makes the day so exciting for them. They come home and teach me things!" Nicole Danner said.

L.C. Swain Middle School in Greenacres is another local school to recently unveil its new classroom.

Other schools in our local area include:

Banyan Creek Elementary School in Delray Beach

Inlet Grove Community High School in Riviera Beach

L.C. Swain Middle School in Greenacres

Pine Jog Elementary School in West Palm Beach

Roosevelt Community Middle School in West Palm Beach

Westward Elementary School in West Palm Beach

Two new winners for the 2025-26 school year are:

South Olive Elementary School in West Palm Beach

Diamond View Elementary School in Greenacres



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