500 Easter baskets donated to Riviera Beach families

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of families in Riviera Beach are getting a special surprise for Easter weekend.

A truck pulled up to New Macedonia Baptist Church on Saturday and delivered 500 colorful Easter baskets filled with toys and chocolate candy.

Jupiter realtor Rob Thomson wanted to share one of his fondest childhood memories with families who may be struggling this year. That's what motivated him to donate the Easter baskets.

“So many kids go without Christmas, Easter. My kids are blessed and they don’t go without and you just want to help other people’s kids who may not be receiving it,” said Thomson.

The rest of the baskets will be delivered on Sunday.

