2 arrested after shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight at an intersection in Riviera Beach.
The incident occurred at 12th Street and Broadway Avenue at around 11:48 a.m.
According to Riviera Beach police, a man fired a gun at another individual before authorities apprehended him. The gunman's accomplice was subsequently arrested for criminal solicitation and simple battery, officials say.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.