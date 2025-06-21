18-year-old killed in Riviera Beach shooting, police confirm

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police have confirmed a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 19, leaving one teenager dead.

According to a statement from the Riviera Beach Police Department, 18-year-old Elias Timothy Morrero was found injured after stopping his car near 28th Street and Avenue S.

A passerby reported seeing Morrero exit the vehicle while holding his neck, then stopped to help and called 911.

Morrero was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck.

