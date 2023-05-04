1 dead in shooting outside Riviera Beach gas station

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a Riviera Beach gas station.

Riviera Beach police said the shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the JW Food Store and gas station at 401 President Barack Obama Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim dead from gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives were asking for the public's help with information about the shooting.

The victim's identity has been withheld by police, citing Marsy's Law.