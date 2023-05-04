Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

1 dead in shooting outside Riviera Beach gas station

No arrests after shooting outside JW Food Store
Riviera Beach gas station shooting, May 3, 2023
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joel Lopez/WPTV
Police investigate a fatal shooting outside the JW Food Store and gas station on President Barack Obama Highway, May 3, 2023, in Riviera Beach, Fla.
Riviera Beach gas station shooting, May 3, 2023
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 12:14:10-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a Riviera Beach gas station.

Riviera Beach police said the shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the JW Food Store and gas station at 401 President Barack Obama Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim dead from gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives were asking for the public's help with information about the shooting.

The victim's identity has been withheld by police, citing Marsy's Law.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7