Pilot injured in experimental helicopter crash

5:04 PM, Jan 21, 2018
A small experimental helicopter crashed while taking off from the owner's backyard in Royal Ascot Estates Sunday afternoon.

The pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The adult male patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at 3:38 p.m. in the 16000 block of W. Lancashire Drive.

