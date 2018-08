A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy is facing a DUI charge.

Eric L. Swiger was booked last night into the Palm Beach County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.

He's facing a charge of DUI unlawful blood alcohol-DUI alcohol or drugs, according to the PBSO booking blotter.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said Swiger works out of District 8 in Wellington and is currently on administrative leave.