PBSO: Body found in canal believed to be missing woman

Denise Laquilla Ford was last seen in the Lake Park area
Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in a South Florida canal Thursday morning.
Posted at 3:13 PM, Nov 04, 2021
LAKE PARK, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in a South Florida canal Thursday morning.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 700 block of Venice Circle at 8:35 a.m., where they were met by a maintenance worker who located the body.

According to officials, the body is believed to be that of Denise Laquilla Ford.

Ford was reported missing by family members on Monday.

