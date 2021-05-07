Watch
Parents protest Palm Beach County schools mask requirements

A group of parents will gather at the Palm Beach County School District Headquarters this morning to rally against students wearing masks in school.
Posted at 7:50 AM, May 07, 2021
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A group of parents gathered at the Palm Beach County School District Headquarters on Friday morning to rally against students wearing masks in school.

The group, part of an ongoing campaign called "Unmask Palm Beach County Kids," gathered at 8:30 a.m. to make their voices heard.

An online petition has garnered more than 5,000 signatures from people who want the mask requirements lifted. Parents say its not healthy for their kids to be in a mask all day and they want to see change.

The school district this week took a small step toward easing restrictions, by planning to reopen campus playgrounds and allow students to remove masks during outdoor activities.

Right now, the district says its mask policy remains in place, but leaders will evaluate as we approach the new school year.

Some board members say they need to start having those conversations soon.

