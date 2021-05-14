Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Parents of wandering 3-year-old child located, PBSO says

Toddler found alone in 4900 block of Barbados Way North near West Palm Beach
items.[0].image.alt
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
A three-year-old boy found wandering alone in the 4900 block of Barbados Way North near West Palm Beach on May 14, 2021.
A three-year-old boy found wandering alone in the 4900 block of Barbados Way North near West Palm Beach on May 14, 2021.jpg
Posted at 2:48 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 15:52:20-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The parents of a three-year-old boy who was found wandering the streets alone on Friday have been located, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that the child was found in the area of the 4900 block of Barbados Way North near West Palm Beach.

A photo from PBSO showed the toddler wearing a Puma t-shirt.

"We are seeking his parents and where he lives," the sheriff's office wrote. "Please contact us immediately if you can identify him or his parents."

PBSO said in an update around 3 p.m. that the boy's parents have been located.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right