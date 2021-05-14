Parents of wandering 3-year-old child located, PBSO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The parents of a three-year-old boy who was found wandering the streets alone on Friday have been located, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that the child was found in the area of the 4900 block of Barbados Way North near West Palm Beach.

A photo from PBSO showed the toddler wearing a Puma t-shirt.

"We are seeking his parents and where he lives," the sheriff's office wrote. "Please contact us immediately if you can identify him or his parents."

PBSO said in an update around 3 p.m. that the boy's parents have been located.

No other details have been released.