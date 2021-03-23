Palm Springs man confesses to killing mother, police say

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A Palm Springs man has been arrested after he confessed to killing his mother, police said.

Michael Hall, 19, was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree murder.

The body of Sherri Hall, 52, was discovered March 16 inside her home on Gulfstream Road, Palm Springs police spokesman Edgar Morley said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, she had multiple blunt injuries to her body, including her head and face.

During the investigation, police spoke to a neighbor who recalled seeing the victim's son pacing back and forth. Later, Michael Hall asked the neighbor for a cigarette, and the neighbor noticed Michael Hall's hands were bleeding and "very red."

Another neighbor told police Michael Hall was acting suspicious and "scared her to the point that she went back inside her house and woke up her husband."

Later that morning, Hall was spotted "acting suspicious" by Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and taken to JFK Medical Center to be evaluated. He was later transferred to JFK Medical Center North Campus to be admitted.

After police obtained a search warrant, they found Sherri Hall's body covered in blood and there were "obvious signs of great trauma to her legs, arms and hands."

Investigators also found "multiple wet wipes strewn about the living room" and Band-Aids covered in blood, as well as a bucket full of water, a bottle of dish soap and a mop that had blood on the handle.

Sherri Hall's "right ear appeared swollen and partially detached," the affidavit said.

Investigators picked up Michael Hall as he was being discharged from the hospital and took him to the Palm Springs Police Department, where he "gave a full confession of how he murdered his mother," the affidavit said.

A motive for the killing was not immediately known.