Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach

Actions

What is it? Agencies seek to identify long tubular object found in ocean

Police, PBSO, U.S. Navy investigating
Object found in Palm Beach town.jpg
Palm Beach police
An unknown tubular object was found in the ocean off Palm Beach town's coast.
Object found in Palm Beach town.jpg
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 12:52:30-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A joint operation is underway to identify a green tubular object found in the ocean off Palm Beach town's coast by a snorkeler earlier in the week.

Palm Beach police, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Navy are trying to figure out what the object is. Also, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene assisting.

Personnel including Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue are in Palm Beach town on July 1, 2023.
Personnel including Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue are on the scene.

Earlier this week authorities first identified it as a a non-explosive U.S. training missile. But on Saturday, Capt. Will Rothrock told WPTV it had not been positively identified.

The object was removed and disposed of, Rothrock said.

Palm Beach police, PBSO and PBFR are on the scene Jule 1, 2023, where an unknown object was found..jpg
Palm Beach police, PBSO and PBFR are on the scene where an unknown object was found.

On Tuesday, a snorkeler reported the object was found in approximately 10 feet of water in the ocean adjacent to the 600 block of North County Road. The PBPD Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to evaluate the long tubular object.

"After assessing the object, we reached out to PBSO and the U.S. Navy for further assessment and assistance," Rothrock said.

There were no hazards or dangers to the public, police said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7