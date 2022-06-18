Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach

Actions

Royal Palm Beach man dies in Palm Beach crash

Crash generic
Copyright Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
Crash generic
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 16:17:02-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach man died in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Numa Karly Jean Bernard, 20, was driving southbound on S. County Road in Palm Beach at a high rate of speed in a 2007 Honda CRV at 3:25 a.m.

For unknown reasons, Bernard veered off the roadway and struck a concrete light pole.

After striking the pole, the vehicle struck a concrete wall, then a tree.

Bernard was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms