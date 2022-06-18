Royal Palm Beach man dies in Palm Beach crash

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach man died in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Numa Karly Jean Bernard, 20, was driving southbound on S. County Road in Palm Beach at a high rate of speed in a 2007 Honda CRV at 3:25 a.m.

For unknown reasons, Bernard veered off the roadway and struck a concrete light pole.

After striking the pole, the vehicle struck a concrete wall, then a tree.

Bernard was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:45 a.m.