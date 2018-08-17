Palm Beaches Marathon won't run through Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. - A change is coming for the Palm Beaches Marathon. This year runners will not be allowed to run through Palm Beach.

Police said security for last year's marathon cost about $2,000 for 3,500 runners. The town manager and council said there was a lot of stress put on the town.

The managing director of the marathon said Thursday he isn't happy with the decision.

"It's disappointing that the town of Palm Beach this year has asked us not to race, especially after last year's successful race. There wasn't one push back from residents. We were on and off the island before 7 a.m.," said Managing Director Ken Kennerly.



The Palm Beaches Marathon takes place the weekend after Thanksgiving.