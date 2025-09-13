Palm Beach roadwork to cause delays and detours next week

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Palm Beach is warning residents and drivers to expect delays and detours as several roadway and infrastructure projects take place Sept. 15-19.

Access to homes will be maintained throughout the work, but officials urge motorists to follow posted signage, proceed cautiously and allow extra travel time.

The town has several projects planned for the week:



Woodbridge Road: Milling and resurfacing work will take place all week.

Milling and resurfacing work will take place all week. Australian Avenue (400 block) and Chilean Avenue (400 block): Concrete restoration work is scheduled.

Concrete restoration work is scheduled. Seaview Avenue (200 and 400 blocks): Concrete restoration work is planned.

Concrete restoration work is planned. Cocoanut Row (Seaview Avenue to Brazilian Avenue): Concrete restoration work is planned.

Concrete restoration work is planned. North County Road: The drainage improvement project continues, with the road fully closed between Kawama Lane and Miraflores Road. Detours remain in place.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will also be conducting work:



SR A1A/South Ocean Boulevard (Lake Avenue to Ibis Way): Single-lane closures are expected weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pedestrian pathway work. Temporary detours for pedestrians will be in place.

Single-lane closures are expected weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pedestrian pathway work. Temporary detours for pedestrians will be in place. SR A1A/South Ocean Boulevard (Emerald Beach Way to Royal Palm Way): Paving operations will continue weekdays through September from just north of Southern Boulevard to Hammon Avenue/Golfview Road.

Paving operations will continue weekdays through September from just north of Southern Boulevard to Hammon Avenue/Golfview Road. SR A1A/South County Road (north of Clarendon Avenue to south of Banyan Road): The northbound lane and sidewalk remain closed around the clock through September for sidewalk replacements and construction. Southbound traffic and side streets remain open, with flagging as needed.

For more information or to report excessive delays, residents can contact Public Works at (561) 838-5410 or pworks@townofpalmbeach.com.