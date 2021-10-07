Palm Beach organization creates campaign to rescue animals, save planet

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida organization is spreading the word on ways people can be kind to animals, and the earth, during the month of October.

Meet Lovey, a 19-year-old poodle mix who assists her human companion, Susan Hargreaves, founder of “Be An Animal Hero.”

On Wednesday, Hargreaves and rescue dog Lovey spoke to the Palm Beach Rotary Club about saving animals.

She said one way save to animals is adopting an animal from a kill shelter.

“It can be so difficult to visit a pound, yet, so vitally needed," Hargreaves said. "The homeless dogs and cats at shelters are dying to meet you."

Hargreaves' free presentations are not just about cats and dogs. Her “Hero-tober” campaign focuses on encouraging people to eat more plants instead of meat.

“It is much healthier and better for the planet to stop relying on animal-based agriculture. It's a waste of our resources. Vegans save an acre of trees per year,” said Hargreaves.

WPTV

Hargreaves, a 62-year-old vegan, has been an animal cruelty undercover investigator in the slaughterhouses and stockyards and has activated for other animals to live free from harm for 41 years.

For more information on how you can be an "animal hero" visit AnimalHeroKids.org.

