Palm Beach chef creates full-scale Barbie buffet

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Just what would Barbie eat if she was in human form?

A Palm Beach private chef might have the answer with the launch of a full-scale Barbie-inspired buffet.

The made-to-order spreads include custom pink-hued eats like pink pasta salad, pink beet and roasted red pepper hummus, pink sparkling lemonade with glitter, along with pink donuts, quiche, parfaits, and Rice Krispie treats.

The Barbie-themed setup includes Barbie displays, Barbie beach balls, a life size Barbie cut out for photos, and a floral display ideal for a Barbie brunch, bridal shower, birthday, and pool parties.

Created by nutritionist and vegan chef Jennifer Parker, all of the dishes are made as organic as possible, with low sugar and no added food coloring or artificial sweeteners. This means all of the pink comes courtesy of natural ingredients like dragon fruit, beets, raspberries, and red peppers.

It helps that Parker is a Barbie fan as well. When we asked, she said, "Of course! I grew up with Barbie. I used to make my brother's GI Joe's marry my Barbies. I still have a collection in storage of some of my favorites."

Prices vary based on size of arrangement and staff on-site.