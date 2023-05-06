Out-of-control motorcycle hits pedestrian in parking lot of Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course

PALM BEACH, Fla. — An out-of-control motorcycle involved in a crash struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of a nearby golf course in the town of Palm Beach, police said.

The crash occurred at about noon along Ocean Boulevard near Lake Avenue.

Palm Beach police Capt. Will Rothrock said two motorcycles crashed near the entrance to the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course.

Rothrock said after one motorcyclist was ejected, the motorcycle continued into the parking lot and struck a pedestrian.

The two motorcyclists and pedestrian were taken to a hospital, but their conditions weren't immediately known.

Both directions of Ocean Boulevard were closed near the golf course during the crash investigation. All lanes reopened shortly after 2 p.m.