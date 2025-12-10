Man arrested after cutting up, eating dead hog in front of Worth Avenue Clock Tower on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Clewiston man faces charges for criminal mischief after cutting open a dead animal and eating it in front of the Worth Avenue Clock Tower on Palm Beach.

According to the arrest affidavit, Palm Beach Police received a call at around 9:45 a.m. Nov. 23 from a witness who saw what appeared to be a man cutting up and observing the organs of a dead animal. The man then got into his truck and drove away.

A license plate reader determined the suspect to be 27-year-old Jonathan Houston. Once police got in contact with Houston, he stated that the animal he had with him was a hog and agreed to send the police the video he took of him eating the animal.

The video shows Houston kneeling on the sidewalk in front of the Worth Avenue Clock Tower, holding an uncooked hog by its upper torso with its neck split open and taking a bite out of its flesh.

Houston told police that he takes videos of himself eating raw animal content for social media.

The arrest report states that there was blood spilled on the sidewalk and fire rescue was called to wash down the stain.

Houston made his first appearance in court on Dec. 9 and was released from jail on a $2,000 bond.