Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach

Actions

Lake Trail in Palm Beach to close due to sanitary sewer repairs

Repairs will take place from July 10 through July 14
wptv-palm-beach-seal-.jpg
Town of Palm Beach
wptv-palm-beach-seal-.jpg
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 12:50:13-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Town of Palm Beach officials say they will be closing Lake Trail from Tangier Avenue to Plantation Road to repair a gravity sewer main starting Monday.

Repairs will continue through Friday.

Officials said residents are asked to enter and exit Lake Trail at Plantation Road to go north or Tangier Avenue to go south.

Town officials said residents with questions, comments and concerns, should call the contractor’s representative, Walter Pfaffenberger, at (561) 586-8665 of Johnson Davis.

Officials said drivers should use caution and read all construction signage when traveling along or near Lake Trail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7