“It’s unbelievable” People near Mar-a-Lago react to Trump being found guilty on all charges

PALM BEACH, Fla. — For some of Donald Trump’s most feverish supporters, the presumptive Republican nominee is still their pick for the White House after he was found guilty on 34 felony counts related to the New York State charges in a hush-money case.

WPTV spent the afternoon outside Mar-a-Lago Thursday night after the verdict was reached Thursday afternoon.

Trump Former President Donald Trump guilty on all counts in criminal hush money trial Scripps News Staff

Maria Korynsel, who waved a Trump 2024 flag on the bridge near Mar-a-Lago connecting West Palm Beach to Palm Beach, screamed at cars driving down the road. She said she expected a guilty verdict and wasn’t surprised when she heard news.

“I knew it all along,” Korynsel said. “I knew it. I was ready. He’s never had it fair since he got out of office or before he got in office. So I was prepared.”

Korynsel said she believed the trial was a sham akin to a “kangaroo court” since the trial was in New York, a state where traditionally the Democratic nominee for President wins. She also thought the instructions given to the jury by the judge were unfair.

Rocco, who also came with a bullhorn, said he was also expecting a guilty verdict. He had similar reservations as Korynsel and said he was disappointed.

“Very disappointed,” Rocco said. “Very Disappointed in America. This country is going downhill.”

Rocco is hopeful the conviction will be reversed in the appeal process. About twenty-five other people came out to show their support for the former president on Thursday night on the bridge near Mar-a-Lago. Normally, a group of supporters has a similar gathering on Thursday night.

Debbie O’Macchia is one of those individuals. She said she’s confused about the crimes he’s charged and convicted of, but she knows he’s not guilty.

“I can tell you it’s not going to change anybody, who loves President Trump,” O’Macchia said. “It will not change a thing. I’m not going to speak for the rest of the country. But, all I can tell you is the people who love that man are going to support him regardless.”

A group of about three counter-protesters showed up as well with signs praising the 34 guilty criminal counts. Lisa Fisher said she wasn’t surprised by the verdict and thinks the jury was correct.

“I was happy,” she said while laughing. “I was very excited and glad that justice had been served.”

Luke Waterman, who is from Palm Beach County, said he’s seen a lot of thumbs up with his “Lock Him Up” sign. He said he was happy a jury found him guilty, but he didn’t believe people would change their vote.

“I really don’t like look what’s going on,” Waterman said while laughing and pointing at Trump supporters across the street. “I don’t think it does [makes a difference] maybe on the fringes.”