International Women's Day celebrated

Sophia Stone's dream faced challenges as she tried to open her store Halotopia.

"We were supposed to open our showroom initiate that, the week before the pandemic closed everything," Stone said.

Her dream became a reality last month when she opened the store in Palm Beach.

"There is power in knowing that you are not alone and it makes me want to cry thinking about it," she said.

Across the globe, it's International Women's Day.

We caught up with Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia who aims to inspire others.

"As only the second elected female mayor in the history of Delray Beach, I just want to say that I love working with women leaders across the board. We are a diverse city and we embrace diversity in all walks of life," Mayor Petrolia said.

The city posted the women who are impacting the area on their social media pages.

Jennifer Alvarez is the Interim City Manager for Delray Beach.

"I am the first city manager in the history of the city of Delray Beach. We know that we have young ladies who look up to us. We know that we are in leadership positions and hopefully by us being in these types of leadership roles, we can inspire the next generation of public servants," she said.

Stone, the owner of Halotopia, adds, "If you just keep moving forward, despite the odds you will eventually get to a place where not only your dreams come true, they have expanded."