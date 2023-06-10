First responders rescue large loggerhead sea turtle

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach town first responders helped rescue a distressed swimmer of a different kind Saturday.

A large loggerhead sea turtle was lodged between jetty rocks on the beach just north of the Palm Beach clock tower. Rescue personnel worked to keep the endangered animal shaded and comfortable while they waited for Florida Fish and Wildlife officials to arrive.

Kamera Washington discovered the stranded turtle.

"It's a turtle and it's this big and they came out and I'm glad they came out because being from Mississippi I was a little ignorant about what to do with the sea turtle," she said.

"I didn't even know it was in distress. I didn't even know it was stuck. I thought it would get back out there.

Female sea turtles visit the coast of South Florida each year between March through October to nest. If you come across a new sea turtle nest or a stranded turtle contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.