Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach

Actions

First responders rescue large loggerhead sea turtle

It was lodged between jetty rocks onbeach just north of Palm Beach clock tower.
Palm Beach town first responders rescued a distressed swimmer of a different kind on Saturday: a loggerhead sea turtle.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 11:13:56-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach town first responders helped rescue a distressed swimmer of a different kind Saturday.

A large loggerhead sea turtle was lodged between jetty rocks on the beach just north of the Palm Beach clock tower. Rescue personnel worked to keep the endangered animal shaded and comfortable while they waited for Florida Fish and Wildlife officials to arrive.

Kamera Washington discovered the stranded turtle.

 "It's a turtle and it's this big and they came out and I'm glad they came out because being from Mississippi I was a little ignorant about what to do with the sea turtle," she said.
"I didn't even know it was in distress. I didn't even know it was stuck. I thought it would get back out there.

Female sea turtles visit the coast of South Florida each year between March through October to nest. If you come across a new sea turtle nest or a stranded turtle contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7