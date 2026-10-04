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Manatee safely returns to ocean after washing ashore in Palm Beach while escaping mating males

FWC and police are monitoring the live manatee as they wait for her to return to the water on her own.
Washed up manatee Palm Beach
WPTV's Brooke Chau
Washed up manatee Palm Beach
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PALM BEACH, Fla. — A female manatee that washed ashore in Palm Beach Saturday morning has safely returned to the ocean, authorities said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and West Palm Beach police responded after the manatee was found out of the water.

Officials at the scene said the female manatee came ashore while trying to get away from male manatees attempting to mate with her.

FWC and police remained at the scene and monitored the manatee while waiting for her to return to the water on her own.

The manatee eventually made her way off the beach and back into the ocean.

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