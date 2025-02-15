Watch Now
Dredging project begins Monday at Lake Worth Inlet. Here's how long it will last

The Lake Worth Inlet Maintenance Dredging project is expected to last 5-6 weeks
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dredging at the Lake Worth Inlet in Palm Beach will begin Feb. 17 for 5-6 weeks, the town said in a statement.

The Army Corps is expected to dredge 191,000 cubic yards of sand from the entrance to the channel for 2-3 weeks, and then pump the material onto the adjacent beach at Phipps Ocean Park and further south.

The project is meant to ensure the inlet maintains an authorized depth and remains safe and accessible for vessels.

Roadways could be impacted by the project, with periodical lane closures occurring along N. Ocean Boulevard at Palmo Way, and intermittent single-lane closures between Mockingbird Trail and Kenlyn Road.

