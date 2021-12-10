Watch
Delray Beach man charged in 2020 Lake Worth homicide 

Traquanne Mosley, 22, during first appearance in court on Dec. 10, 2021.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 15:59:35-05

PALM BEACH, Fla — A 22-year-old Delray Beach man appeared in court Friday to face charges related to a May 2020 homicide in Lake Worth Beach.

Authorities booked Traquanne Mosley on several charges including first-degree murder with firearm, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Mosley is one of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man on the 700 block of South H Street, at about 10:24 p.m. on May 29, 2020.

Mosley and Lawrence Fleury, 39, were arrested hours after the slaying, following a wild chase through Broward and Palm Beach counties, during which Mosley allegedly pointed a gun at deputies, reports show.

According to officials, both Mosley and Fleury are convicted felons and are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Mosley is being held without bond.

