Coast Guard searching for missing diver off Palm Beach

Robert Macintyre, 58, last seen diving Thursday morning near Lake Worth Inlet
U.S. Coast Guard
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 17, 2022
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Multiple agencies are searching for a missing diver off the coast of Palm Beach on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that Robert Macintyre, 58, was last seen diving Thursday morning near the Lake Worth Inlet, which runs between the island of Palm Beach and Palm Beach Shores.

Macintyre was reportedly wearing a black wetsuit and had a silver oxygen tank, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said partner agencies are assisting in the search.

If you have any information about Macintyre's whereabouts, call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.

