Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago amid tariff threats, report says

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Palm Beach to meet with President-elect Donald Trump, according to a report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The report said Trudeau's plane landed Friday evening at Palm Beach International Airport.

The visit comes amid threats to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products.

Trudeau said if Trump follows through on the tariffs the president-elect would be raising prices for Americans and hurting American businesses.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if they don't stop the flow of drugs and migrants across the border.

He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico as one of his first executive orders.

Trudeau said Trump got elected because he promised to bring down the cost of groceries but now he’s talking about adding 25% to the cost of all kinds of products including potatoes from Canada.