Border Patrol rescues swimmer pulled out to sea in Palm Beach

Posted at 11:19 AM, Jul 13, 2022
A recreational swimmer was rescued by Border Patrol Monday after being pulled out to sea, according to officials.

Authorities say she was found near North Ocean Ave Pier on Palm Beach Island.

According to officials, the swimmer was pulled out to sea by the current and was in distress when Border Patrol pulled her aboard.

One of the agents who is also a certified EMT evaluated her on their way back to shore and she was determined to be OK.

