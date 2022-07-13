Border Patrol rescues swimmer pulled out to sea in Palm Beach

A recreational swimmer was rescued by Border Patrol Monday after being pulled out to sea, according to officials.

Authorities say she was found near North Ocean Ave Pier on Palm Beach Island.

#BorderPatrol agents on our marine unit rescued a recreational swimmer in distress in #PalmBeach after she was pulled out to sea by the ocean current. One of the agents is also a certified #EMT & evaluated the individual, who was safely recovered & taken back to shore. Great job! pic.twitter.com/WvwuKELZ2u — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 13, 2022

According to officials, the swimmer was pulled out to sea by the current and was in distress when Border Patrol pulled her aboard.

One of the agents who is also a certified EMT evaluated her on their way back to shore and she was determined to be OK.