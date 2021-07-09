Watch
Bahamas Paradise to hold test cruise on July 13

The Bahamas Cruise Line Grand Classica pulls into the Port of Palm Beach on June 3, 2021.
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 09:43:26-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line on Friday announced new dates for both its upcoming test cruise and return to commercial sailing.

The company said the Grand Classica ship will depart from the Port of Palm Beach on July 13 for a "simulated sailing to evaluate the cruise line’s cleanliness and safety protocol."

The small, private group of pre-selected passengers will all be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, along with all crew members.

The cruise line then plans to resume commercial sailings on July 16. You can book a trip by clicking here.

