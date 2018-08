A restaurant on Palm Beach was one of five that inspectors temporarily closed down last week.

The Tideline Ocean Resort and Spa Palm Beach a Kimpton Hotel had several violations, including live and dead roaches. They also misrepresented their chicken, according to investigators.

Their menu stated the chicken was sourced from Lake Meadow Farms but presented invoices for Pilgrim chicken and Murray's Natural chicken.

State inspectors closed down Panaderia y Restaurante el Limon in Lake Worth for having food with mold-like growth, and live and dead roaches. The operator killed several roaches while inspectors were at the restaurant.

Cabo Flats on US 1 in Jupiter had roaches and rodents. Inspectors found around 100 rodent droppings throughout the kitchen and restaurant.

Couco Pazzo in Lake Worth had live and dead roaches too. Some of the roaches were found under plates on a top shelf.

At Taqueria Las Brisas on S 21st Street in Fort Pierce, inspectors found roaches and around 90 rodent droppings.

All of the restaurants have reopened after passing a follow-up inspection.