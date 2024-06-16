4 suspected migrants were detained after a beached vessel was reported on Palm Beach, Sunday

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Police Department reported a maritime immigration incident that happened early Sunday morning.

According to a post on X.com, a vessel was found beached near 1200 N. Ocean Blvd.

Police located and detained 4 individuals after a vessel beached in that area. However, authorities believe there may be additional migrants who were aboard the same vessel.

The Police Department is urging the community to contact them at 561-838-5454 if any suspicious persons or activity related to the incident are observed.

Few other details about the nationalities of the detained individuals or the circumstances of the vessel's arrival were provided by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

