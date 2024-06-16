Watch Now
4 suspected migrants were detained after a beached vessel was reported on Palm Beach, Sunday

Palm Beach police asked residents to keep an eye out for more possible migrants who may have been onboard the vessel
PBPD X post
Palm Beach Police via X.com
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 16, 2024

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Police Department reported a maritime immigration incident that happened early Sunday morning.

According to a post on X.com, a vessel was found beached near 1200 N. Ocean Blvd.

Police located and detained 4 individuals after a vessel beached in that area. However, authorities believe there may be additional migrants who were aboard the same vessel.

The Police Department is urging the community to contact them at 561-838-5454 if any suspicious persons or activity related to the incident are observed.

Few other details about the nationalities of the detained individuals or the circumstances of the vessel's arrival were provided by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

