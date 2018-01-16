3 aircraft intercepted by fighter jets in restricted airspace over the weekend

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Several aircraft were intercepted by fighter jets over the weekend after they violated the temporary flight restricted (TFR) airspace over Palm Beach.

On Saturday at about 10 a.m., an F-16 fighter jet intercepted a Cessna 150 aircraft that flew into the TFR and was not talking with FAA Air Traffic Control. The plane was escorted out of the restricted airspace.

Also on Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., an F-16 fighter jet intercepted another Cessna 150 aircraft that flew into the TFR and wasn't communicating with FAA Air Traffic Control. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the TFR.

On Sunday at approximately 11 a.m., an F-16 fighter jet intercepted a Piper PA 31 Navajo aircraft that flew into the TFR and was not talking with FAA Air Traffic Control. That aircraft was safely escorted out of the TFR.

The U.S. Air Force reminds pilots to check their Notice to Airmen, an aviation alert, prior to takeoff.