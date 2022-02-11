23rd annual Old Bags Luncheon benefits Palm Beach County families

PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's one the most anticipated and signature fund raising events in Palm Beach where ladies are really making a difference in the community.

The 23rd annual Old Bags Luncheon took place at the Colony Hotel Friday.

More than 100 gently used designer handbags were up for auction.

“Well they’re beautiful. I missed two that I really wanted. But hopefully, cross fingers, I got one,” said Allison Nicklaus, Chair of the Old Bags Luncheon.

The event benefits the Center For Family Services of Palm Beach County where it helps thousands of people and families in our area through behavioral health and psycho-educational services.

“So vital for us to provide those services for those who lack the access or resources for mental health services,” said Fabiana DesRosiers, CEO of CFS.

DesRosiers said the center has seen an increase of people in need of mental health services since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in those people with physical, sexual abuse, depression and anxiety,” said DesRosiers. “Those are the areas where we’ve had so many people, and the families that have come their traumas are deeper than they have been before.”

During the auction a generous donation of $1 million was given to CFS by Tammy and Charlie Pompea.

“There’s always been a need. But I think now during the pandemic and post pandemic. I think the need is greater than it’s ever been. So I ask myself, why wouldn’t my husband and I step up and do something to make such a difference. The children are our future,” said Tammy Pompea.

As women dressed to impress and bid on luxurious handbags, it was retail therapy with a greater purpose.