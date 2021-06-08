Watch
2 injured when car hits golf cart on Palm Beach

Victims in golf cart suffer severe life-threatening injuries, authorities say
Lynne Wells
Authorities investigate a golf cart crash on Palm Beach on June 8, 2021.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 14:57:55-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people riding in a golf cart on Palm Beach were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after they were hit by a car, authorities say.

The riders were crossing the road at the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course, located in the 2300 block of South Ocean Boulevard, when they were struck.

A witness said one person was flown to the hospital and another was taken by ambulance.

Authorities said both victims in the golf cart suffered severe life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained on scene and was not hurt.

