2 injured when car hits golf cart on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people riding in a golf cart on Palm Beach were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after they were hit by a car, authorities say.

The riders were crossing the road at the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course, located in the 2300 block of South Ocean Boulevard, when they were struck.

A witness said one person was flown to the hospital and another was taken by ambulance.

Authorities said both victims in the golf cart suffered severe life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained on scene and was not hurt.