15 couples say 'I Do' at free Valentine's Day group wedding

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Style met commitment this Valentine’s Day as the Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller hosted a group wedding event at one of the most iconic locations in South Florida.

Clerk Joseph Abruzzo officiated the ceremony for more than a dozen couples at the Henry Flagler Museum.

Fifteen couples say 'I Do' at free Valentine’s Day group wedding. WPTV

“Our office helps couples get married every day, but for Valentine’s Day we’re making it very special,” Clerk Joseph Abruzzo said. “It’s our privilege to partner with the Flagler Museum and provide couples with a unique opportunity to get married in Palm Beach style.”

The Flagler Museum is one of Palm Beach’s most magnificent estates.

Built in 1902, it has a long local history, from being the winter home of oil tycoon Henry Flagler to a hotel to now a museum and National Historic Landmark.

WPTV Clerk Joseph Abruzzo officiates free Valentine's Day ceremony at historic Flagler Museum.

After marrying his new bride Mary Lily Kenan, Flagler presented the estate to his wife as a wedding present.

The Flagler Museum offers public tours and events throughout the year.

