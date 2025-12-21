PALM BEACH, Fla. — Since she was a little girl, golf was instilled in Alexa Phung through her family's passion for the sport.

"My sister was already playing golf because of my dad, and I kind of have a competitive bond with my sister," Phung said.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

14-year-old Palm Beach golfer makes history with back-to-back championship wins

The competitive spirit Alexa shares with her sister is healthy, and she credits her oldest sister, Amelie Phung, who's a freshman on Rice University's golf team, for teaching her a lot.

After watching her sister win state championships and dominate for years, Alexa is putting the golf world on notice, having won several national tournaments herself.

"The first two trophies in the front are my Drive, Chip, and Putt championship trophies. Then this one in the middle is the Pam McCloskey-Brosnihan trophy, and I won it this year as well," Phung said.

In September, Alexa won the Pam McCloskey-Brosnihan Championship, making history as the 14-year-old became the first player to win back-to-back major championships.

The latest honor earned Phung a year-long membership to The Club at Quail Ridge, one of Palm Beach's best golf courses.

The membership came just in time, as Alexa recently learned she'll be traveling to Dubai to face off against some of the game's top amateur talents.

"I'm going to be playing in the Junior Dubai Desert Classic," Phung said.

It's one of the top tournaments for the next generation of golfers ages 18 and under, featuring 54 holes and offering World Amateur Golf Rankings.

At just 14, Phung says life is coming at her fast, but she wouldn't want it any other way.

"I know I'm blessed and I'm just overall really happy and grateful that I get these experiences and that I'm able to live this life where I just get to travel and play the sport that I love," Phung said.