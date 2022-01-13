Palm Beach County residents encouraged to 'Recycle Right in 2022'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA. -- The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County (SWA) is encouraging residents to kick off the new year with an eco-conscious effort by launching a campaign called “Recycle Right in 2022”.

In the last fiscal year, county residents placed more than 100,000 tons of recyclables in their blue and yellow recycle bins.

That’s more than 200 million pounds of recyclable waste that would have otherwise been trashed.

The top items by weight sent to mills and factories to be used again were:

Mixed paper – more than 33,500 tons



Glass – more than 21,000 tons



Cardboard – more than 18,700 tons



Plastic – more than 4,100 tons



Aluminum – more than 1,000 tons

Here are some recycling tips to help you get started.

General recycling:

1. Definitely put aluminum cans in the blue bin.

Surprisingly, they are the least recycled item in Palm Beach County. However, a recycled can may be back on the shelf in as little as 60 days.

2. Never place a plastic bag in your blue or yellow recycling bin.

Plastic bags are perfect to reuse as liners for smaller garbage cans, but they wreak havoc in the recycling facility. If you want to recycle them, take them back to your local grocer or other big box store, or one of seven SWA Home Chemical and Recycling Centers.

3. Recycle all your cardboard boxes.

Many families are ordering more products online, so people are left with lots of cardboard boxes at their homes. You can place that cardboard in the yellow bin. But be sure to break the boxes down and take out the packaging. There are also hundreds of yellow community drop offs if you have oversized cardboard boxes. Find your nearest one at SWA.org/WhereToRecycle.

4. Plastic caps can stay on plastic bottles, but take metal lids off of glass bottles and jars.

This will help when materials are separated by type at Palm Beach County’s recycling facility.

5. When in doubt, throw it out.

Trying to recycle things like holiday lights, garden hoses and children’s toys can contaminate recyclables or even damage recycling equipment.

Household hazardous waste items to take to one of the SWA’s seven Home Chemical and Recycling Centers (HCRCs):

1. Many people know that different types of batteries are hazardous, but they don't really know what to do with them. Rechargeable batteries, car or boat batteries, nickel-cadmium and lithium ion batteries can all go to an HCRC.

2. Old electronics like cell phones, computers and TVs are actually considered household hazardous waste, but they can be taken to an HCRC for free disposal.

3. Fluorescent bulbs, even the little curly-cue compacts, have mercury in them. That is a hazardous waste. So all fluorescent bulbs should be taken to an HCRC or other home improvement store.

4. If your garage is full of home chemicals, much of it can be taken to an HCRC. Old paint, solvents, oil, gasoline, electronics, fluorescent bulbs can all be dropped off at once!

5. Do you have old paint? Take it to an HCRC where old paint is sent away to be recycled into new and donated to Palm Beach County families in need.

If you’re looking for your nearest Home Chemical and Recycling Center, check out these seven locations (from north county to south county):

Jupiter

North County Transfer Station

14185 Military Trail (SWA Road) in Jupiter

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

West Palm Beach

Home Chemical and Recycling Center

6161 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Belle Glade

Glades Regional Transfer Station

1701 State Road 15 in Belle Glade

Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach

West Central Transfer Station

9743 Weisman Way in Royal Palm Beach

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Lantana

Central County Transfer Station

1810 Lantana Road in Lantana

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Delray Beach – West

Southwest County Transfer Station

13400 South State Road 7 in Delray Beach

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Delray Beach – East

South County Transfer Station

1901 SW 4th Ave. in Delray Beach

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

If you need new recycling bins, Palm Beach County residents can call the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County at 866-NEW-BINS (866-639-2467) or order online at SWA.org/RecycleRight, and you’ll be sent replacement blue or yellow recycle bins for free.