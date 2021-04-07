Palm Beach County Library to host discussion about Dr. Seuss and racism

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Library System will host a conversation with Dr. Philip Nel, University Distinguished Professor of English at Kansas State University and noted Dr. Seuss scholar. The event, "The Dr. Seuss Controversy: Racism and Children's Literature" will happen via zoom on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

“The recent uptick in anti-AAPI violence underscores how important it is to have this conversation now,” said Joe Dellosa, children and teen services library specialist and the moderator of the event. “We’re looking forward to a smart, thoughtful event that will go beyond hot takes — less heat and more light.”

The beloved children's author was at the center of controversy last month when Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that it would be discontinuing publication of six of Dr. Seuss’s children’s books due to racist content. Much of the racist content features caricatures of Asian people. This happened at the same time schools across the country were celebrating the author's birthday.

The event will include a discussion of Dr. Seuss’s political cartoons and propaganda work early in his career, the racist content in the six discontinued books, and what this means for the legacy of the author.

If you are interested in attending, click here for more information..