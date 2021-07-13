Palm Beach County art class is lit – literally

TEQUESTA, Fla. — As a new series of classes opens up at Lighthouse ArtCenter for all levels of artists, the school is also offering new one-night opportunities to dip your toe in, no experience necessary.

“Fun Friday” and “Select Friday” classes are a complete submersion into a medium in a matter of hours.

In the recent class called “The Full Experience: Wheel and Raku,” Ceramic Technician Ronald Shaw took students through creating, glazing and firing raku pottery. WPTV’s Ashleigh Walters attended the class with her husband. Raku involves fire and combustible material with a red-hot kiln, to bring out incredible coppery and crackled glazes. Shaw instructs students how to “throw pottery,” spinning a ball of clay between their hands, turning it into a bowl or vessel. The best of those vessels was left with Shaw to be glazed and fired upon drying.

"They have multiple finished products that they're leaving with, and also that they'll come back to get later, just as you said, you know, an immersion, of the full gamut of the experience and then you get to come back if that's something you enjoyed,” Shaw explained.

The single-session Friday classes involve a focus in jewelry, pottery, glass fusion and more through the remainder of the summer sessions.

The school offers a variety of adult classes and youth classes in a wide variety of mediums and experience levels.

