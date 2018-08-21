One dead after two-vehicle crash in Palm Beach Co.

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 77°
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue on scene of a deadly accident on Southern Boulevard
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in central Palm Beach County, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The collision happened just before 4 p.m. near North S.R. 7 and Orange Grove Blvd.
First responders used specialized equipment to cut one person from a vehicle, fire rescue said.
A woman was transported as a trauma patient to a hospital. A second patient died at the scene, fire rescue said.