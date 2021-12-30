Watch
Obit: Dr. Stephanie Carroll loses battle with metastatic breast cancer

She leaves a legacy of education and advocacy
A funeral mass was held for Dr. Stephanie Caroll who lost her fight with Metastatic Breast Cancer right before Christmas.
Stephanie Carroll (left) with her friend Kelly Seitz (right) at the Susan G. Komen South Florida Race For The Cure.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Dec 30, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday, at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in West Palm Beach, a funeral mass was held for Dr. Stephanie Caroll who lost her fight with Metastatic Breast Cancer right before Christmas. WPTV's T.A. Walker worked with her for several years at the Susan G. Komen South Florida's Race for the Cure and brings us this remembrance of life and the legacy she leaves behind.

Live Stream of Stephanie's Funeral Mass

